Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Stake in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,827 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Rubius Therapeutics were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUBY. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Rubius Therapeutics Stock Performance

About Rubius Therapeutics

NASDAQ:RUBY opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $23.18. The stock has a market cap of $67.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of solid tumors cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

