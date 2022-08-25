Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 119,119 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 95.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,119 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 98,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Finally, Taika Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,037,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Kohl’s to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. OTR Global lowered Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

KSS opened at $29.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.41. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $64.38.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

In other Kohl’s news, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kohl’s news, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 25,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,396.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

