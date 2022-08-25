Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 119,119 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 95.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,119 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 187.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 172.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kohl’s

In related news, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kohl’s news, Director Peter Boneparth purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,707. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonas Prising purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:KSS opened at $29.34 on Thursday. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.41. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.62.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $38.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet cut Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.27.

Kohl’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

