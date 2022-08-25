Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $312,000 Position in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the first quarter valued at $252,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles W. Wampler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $235,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,436.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SilverBow Resources news, major shareholder Kimmeridge Energy Management C purchased 278,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.45 per share, with a total value of $8,198,232.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,981,356 shares in the company, valued at $87,800,934.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Wampler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $235,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,436.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SilverBow Resources Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on SilverBow Resources from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of SilverBow Resources stock opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.25. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $49.91. The company has a market cap of $834.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 2.25.

SilverBow Resources Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

