Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $312,000 Position in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the first quarter valued at $1,318,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $980,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 653.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 376,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after purchasing an additional 326,786 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at SilverBow Resources

In related news, major shareholder Kimmeridge Energy Management C acquired 278,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.45 per share, with a total value of $8,198,232.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,981,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,800,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $401,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,536.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kimmeridge Energy Management C purchased 278,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.45 per share, for a total transaction of $8,198,232.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,981,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,800,934.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SilverBow Resources Stock Performance

SBOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on SilverBow Resources from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of SilverBow Resources stock opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.25. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $49.91. The company has a market cap of $834.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 2.25.

SilverBow Resources Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

