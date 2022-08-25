Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $313,000 Position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Camden National by 748.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Camden National in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Camden National by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camden National in the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Camden National in the fourth quarter worth $361,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens cut Camden National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

NASDAQ CAC opened at $46.47 on Thursday. Camden National Co. has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The stock has a market cap of $679.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $47.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.20 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 37.83%.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

