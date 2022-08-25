Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $313,000 Position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 27,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Heritage Commerce Stock Down 0.4 %

Heritage Commerce stock opened at $11.68 on Thursday. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $708.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.43.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other Heritage Commerce news, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $51,961.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,421.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Heritage Commerce news, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $51,961.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,421.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $28,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,678.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Heritage Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.