Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $319,000 Position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Telos by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Telos by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 598,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,233,000 after purchasing an additional 125,760 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Telos by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Telos Stock Performance

Shares of TLS stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04. The company has a market cap of $674.61 million, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.57. Telos Co. has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $34.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Telos Company Profile

TLS has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Telos from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Northland Securities set a $11.00 price target on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Telos from $12.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.93.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

