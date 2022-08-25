Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,298 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAJ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canon by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,929,000 after purchasing an additional 203,653 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Canon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,409,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,707,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canon by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,254,000 after buying an additional 95,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,698,000.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

NYSE:CAJ opened at $25.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.42. Canon Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $25.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.01.

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

