Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,368 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

FFIC stock opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $646.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.71. Flushing Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

Flushing Financial ( NASDAQ:FFIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flushing Financial

In other Flushing Financial news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $110,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,175.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $110,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,175.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

