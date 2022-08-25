Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Qumu to $0.80 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Qumu stock opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26. Qumu has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.04.

Qumu ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 million. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 143.45% and a negative net margin of 66.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Qumu will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rose Bentley purchased 36,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $37,378.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,879.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUMU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Qumu by 23.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Qumu by 6.1% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Qumu by 2.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

