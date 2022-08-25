Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.26

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.26 and traded as low as $0.61. Qumu shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 64,135 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QUMU. StockNews.com started coverage on Qumu in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Qumu to $0.80 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Qumu Stock Up 6.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Activity

Qumu ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 143.45% and a negative net margin of 66.30%. The business had revenue of $5.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Qumu Co. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qumu news, CEO Rose Bentley purchased 36,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $37,378.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,882 shares in the company, valued at $50,879.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Qumu

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUMU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Qumu by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qumu by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Qumu by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

