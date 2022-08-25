Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RDUS. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Radius Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Radius Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Radius Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Radius Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Radius Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.51. Radius Health has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Radius Health ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $58.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.95 million. Research analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp bought 4,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $40,400.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,963,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,120,602.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Radius Health during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 507.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Radius Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

Recommended Stories

