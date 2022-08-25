RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

RAVE Restaurant Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of RAVE stock opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10. RAVE Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) by 166.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,918 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.37% of RAVE Restaurant Group worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

