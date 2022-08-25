RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.10

Shares of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.10 and traded as high as $1.35. RAVE Restaurant Group shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 46,536 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.64.
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
