RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.10

Shares of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.10 and traded as high as $1.35. RAVE Restaurant Group shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 46,536 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RAVE Get Rating ) by 166.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,918 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.37% of RAVE Restaurant Group worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

