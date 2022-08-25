Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Reading International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Reading International Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:RDI opened at $4.30 on Thursday. Reading International has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $94.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Reading International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Reading International by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 287,907 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in Reading International by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,068,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 183,173 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Reading International by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 222,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reading International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Reading International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

