Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Reading International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.
Reading International Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:RDI opened at $4.30 on Thursday. Reading International has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $94.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.06.
About Reading International
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
