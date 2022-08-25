RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of RNWK stock opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61. The firm has a market cap of $32.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.37. RealNetworks has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.05.

In other RealNetworks news, major shareholder Mill Opportunity Fund Caldwell purchased 113,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $69,436.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,502,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,697.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RealNetworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. CM Management LLC grew its position in shares of RealNetworks by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,593,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 575,059 shares during the period. Finally, Towerview LLC grew its position in RealNetworks by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

