RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of RNWK stock opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61. The firm has a market cap of $32.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.37. RealNetworks has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.05.
In other RealNetworks news, major shareholder Mill Opportunity Fund Caldwell purchased 113,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $69,436.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,502,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,697.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.
RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.
