RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.51

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.51 and traded as low as $0.94. RedHill Biopharma shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 1,519,624 shares changing hands.
RedHill Biopharma Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51. The stock has a market cap of $53.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.86.
RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 110.31% and a negative return on equity of 822.29%. The company had revenue of $18.24 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma
About RedHill Biopharma
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
