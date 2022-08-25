RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.51

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.51 and traded as low as $0.94. RedHill Biopharma shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 1,519,624 shares changing hands.

RedHill Biopharma Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51. The stock has a market cap of $53.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.86.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 110.31% and a negative return on equity of 822.29%. The company had revenue of $18.24 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma

About RedHill Biopharma

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $324,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 59.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 21.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 183,225 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in RedHill Biopharma by 0.7% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,950,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 14,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.