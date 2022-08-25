Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th.
Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RGLS opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.99. Regulus Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $8.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a current ratio of 8.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS)
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.