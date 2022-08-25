Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLS opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.99. Regulus Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $8.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a current ratio of 8.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGLS. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,750,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 648,121 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $8,656,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

