RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06

Shares of RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.08. RenovaCare shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 16,195 shares trading hands.

RenovaCare Stock Down 20.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.50.

RenovaCare Company Profile

RenovaCare, Inc, a development-stage biotech and medical device company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. It is developing CellMist System, a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area.

