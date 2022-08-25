Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Phoenix Group (PHNX)

Phoenix Group (LON: PHNX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/17/2022 – Phoenix Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 710 ($8.58). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2022 – Phoenix Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 775 ($9.36) to GBX 770 ($9.30). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/16/2022 – Phoenix Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 780 ($9.42) price target on the stock.

8/16/2022 – Phoenix Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 750 ($9.06) price target on the stock.

8/16/2022 – Phoenix Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 815 ($9.85) price target on the stock.

8/8/2022 – Phoenix Group was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 775 ($9.36) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 800 ($9.67).

7/18/2022 – Phoenix Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 780 ($9.42) price target on the stock.

7/5/2022 – Phoenix Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 800 ($9.67) price target on the stock.

Phoenix Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of LON:PHNX opened at GBX 628.40 ($7.59) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 624.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 625.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.88, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.23. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 559.20 ($6.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 704.40 ($8.51). The company has a market capitalization of £6.28 billion and a PE ratio of -7.27.

Phoenix Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 24.80 ($0.30) per share. This represents a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.56%.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.