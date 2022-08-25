Reviewing a.k.a. Brands (AKA) and Its Rivals

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare a.k.a. Brands to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio a.k.a. Brands $562.19 million -$5.97 million -14.69 a.k.a. Brands Competitors $15.37 billion $804.73 million -2.31

a.k.a. Brands’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than a.k.a. Brands. a.k.a. Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets a.k.a. Brands -1.93% 1.27% 0.81% a.k.a. Brands Competitors -12.39% 318.48% -7.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings for a.k.a. Brands and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score a.k.a. Brands 0 5 5 0 2.50 a.k.a. Brands Competitors 166 1013 3297 45 2.71

a.k.a. Brands currently has a consensus price target of $7.14, suggesting a potential upside of 273.82%. As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 49.80%. Given a.k.a. Brands’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe a.k.a. Brands is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.5% of a.k.a. Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.9% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

a.k.a. Brands rivals beat a.k.a. Brands on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

