Reviewing Cadre (CDRE) and Its Peers

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) is one of 49 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Cadre to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cadre and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadre 0 1 5 0 2.83 Cadre Competitors 202 985 2142 72 2.61

Cadre presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.62%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 40.31%. Given Cadre’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cadre has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Profitability

Cadre pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Cadre pays out -133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.1% and pay out 85.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Cadre is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Cadre and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadre -1.59% 7.60% 1.97% Cadre Competitors -189.65% -64.47% -16.76%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cadre and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cadre $427.29 million $12.66 million -110.37 Cadre Competitors $1.32 billion $153.08 million 16.58

Cadre’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cadre. Cadre is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.4% of Cadre shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 52.9% of Cadre shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cadre beats its competitors on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products. The company also offers third-party products, such as uniforms, optics, boots, firearms, and ammunition. It serves first responders, such as state and local law enforcement, fire and rescue, explosive ordnance disposal technicians, emergency medical technicians, fishing, and wildlife enforcement and departments of corrections, as well as federal agencies including the U.S. Department of State, U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Interior, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Department of Corrections, and various foreign government agencies. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

