Reviewing Edgio (EGIO) & Its Competitors

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) is one of 232 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Edgio to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Edgio and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Edgio $217.63 million -$54.76 million -9.21 Edgio Competitors $3.34 billion $326.47 million 28.62

Edgio’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Edgio. Edgio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

51.3% of Edgio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Edgio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Edgio has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edgio’s peers have a beta of 0.95, indicating that their average stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Edgio and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edgio -21.34% -9.75% -4.87% Edgio Competitors -41.50% -7,114.54% -5.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Edgio and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edgio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Edgio Competitors 776 5611 11744 266 2.63

Edgio presently has a consensus price target of $4.67, indicating a potential upside of 29.99%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 32.32%. Given Edgio’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Edgio has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Edgio peers beat Edgio on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Edgio

(Get Rating)

Edgio, Inc. provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery. It also offers edge computing services; cloud security services that provide defense against malicious website attacks and unauthorized content access; and cloud storage services. In addition, the company provides professional services; and other infrastructure services, such as transit, hardware, and rack space services. It serves companies operating in the media, entertainment, gaming, technology and software, enterprise, retail, and other sectors. The company was formerly known as Limelight Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Edgio, Inc. in June 20222. Edgio, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

