Reviewing Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) & KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT – Get Rating) and KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Jianpu Technology and KnowBe4’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jianpu Technology N/A N/A N/A KnowBe4 2.60% 8.93% 3.49%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jianpu Technology and KnowBe4’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jianpu Technology $126.33 million 0.29 -$31.35 million N/A N/A KnowBe4 $246.30 million 13.95 -$11.85 million $0.05 393.48

Volatility and Risk

KnowBe4 has higher revenue and earnings than Jianpu Technology.

Jianpu Technology has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KnowBe4 has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.0% of Jianpu Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of KnowBe4 shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of KnowBe4 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Jianpu Technology and KnowBe4, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jianpu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A KnowBe4 0 1 7 0 2.88

KnowBe4 has a consensus price target of $28.09, suggesting a potential upside of 42.81%. Given KnowBe4’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KnowBe4 is more favorable than Jianpu Technology.

Summary

KnowBe4 beats Jianpu Technology on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jianpu Technology

Jianpu Technology Inc. operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform allows users to access to financial products, including loans, credit cards, insurance products, and other financial products. It recommends financial products to individual users and assists the financial service providers in targeting users with specific characteristics based on the users' financial needs and profile, as well as the products offerings and risk appetite of the financial service providers. The company also provides big data and system-based risk management, advertising and marketing, and other services primarily to financial service providers. It operates its platform under the Rong360 brand name. Jianpu Technology Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering. Its products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; Compliance Plus, a compliance training product, which enables organizations to offer their employees with relevant, timely, and engaging compliance content across a range of topics from data privacy to diversity, equity, and inclusion; PhishER, its security orchestration, automation, and response product, which enables security professionals to prioritize and automate security workstreams in response to attacks targeted at the human layer; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager, its governance, risk, and compliance product that enables organizations to analyze security risk and automate the management of compliance and audit functions. The company also offers Security Coach, a solution to address human behavior risks through human detection and response; and PasswordIQ that would be used to mitigate risk related to password hygiene issues, such as weak or breached passwords. It serves its customers directly through inside sales teams for enterprise and small and medium businesses, as well as indirectly through channel partners and managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SEQRIT, LLC and changed its name to KnowBe4, Inc. in January 2016. KnowBe4, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

