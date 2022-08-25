Reviewing Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) and IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) and IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Pegasystems and IBEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pegasystems -31.10% -29.68% -7.07% IBEX 4.62% 24.20% 7.36%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pegasystems and IBEX’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pegasystems $1.21 billion 2.47 -$63.04 million ($4.65) -7.86 IBEX $443.66 million 0.71 $2.85 million $1.17 14.49

Insider & Institutional Ownership

IBEX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pegasystems. Pegasystems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IBEX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

48.6% of Pegasystems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of IBEX shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Pegasystems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pegasystems and IBEX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pegasystems 0 7 1 0 2.13 IBEX 0 1 3 0 2.75

Pegasystems currently has a consensus target price of $69.00, suggesting a potential upside of 88.68%. IBEX has a consensus target price of $22.75, suggesting a potential upside of 34.22%. Given Pegasystems’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pegasystems is more favorable than IBEX.

Volatility & Risk

Pegasystems has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IBEX has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IBEX beats Pegasystems on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc. develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation. The company also offers customer engagement applications, including Pega Customer Decision Hub that enable enterprises to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Sales Automation to automate and manage the sales process; and Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity. In addition, it provides intelligent automation software; Pega Cloud that allows clients to develop, test, and deploy applications and the Pega Platform using an Internet-based infrastructure; Pega Academy, which offers instructor-led and online training to its employees, clients, and partners; and guidance, implementation, and technical support services. The company primarily markets its software and services to financial services, life sciences, healthcare, communications and media, government, insurance, manufacturing and high tech, and consumer services markets through a direct sales force, as well as partnerships with technology providers and application developers. Pegasystems Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience. As of October 1, 2021, the company operated 33 customer engagement and three customer acquisition delivery centers. It serves banking and financial services, delivery and logistics, health tech and wellness, high tech, retail and e-commerce, streaming and entertainment, travel and hospitality, and utility industries. The company was formerly known as IBEX Holdings Limited and changed its name to IBEX Limited in September 2019. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia. IBEX Limited is a subsidiary of The Resource Group International Limited.

