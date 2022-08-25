RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries stock opened at $7.02 on Thursday. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.70.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. RF Industries had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $21.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.11 million. On average, analysts predict that RF Industries will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 10,000 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 537,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,168.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of RF Industries by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in RF Industries by 3.4% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 512,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

