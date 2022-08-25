RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ RGCO opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $179.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of -0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.73. RGC Resources has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

In other RGC Resources news, Director Robert B. Johnston bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $135,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 9,721 shares of company stock valued at $178,617 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new stake in shares of RGC Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RGC Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 13,537 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 122,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

