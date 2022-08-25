Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $40.18

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$40.18 and traded as low as C$36.27. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at C$37.10, with a volume of 67,495 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upgraded Richelieu Hardware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. CIBC upgraded Richelieu Hardware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.18. The firm has a market cap of C$2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 13.02.

Richelieu Hardware ( TSE:RCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$487.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$472.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 2.3887859 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 20th. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.58%.

In other news, Director Lucie Chabot bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$36.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,687.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,687.50.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, railing and balusters, and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

