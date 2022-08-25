Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of RMCF stock opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.07. The stock has a market cap of $42.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.29 and a beta of 0.99. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $10.36.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In related news, insider Andrew Berger purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,780.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Further Reading

