Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$83.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price objective of C$94.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$86.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$86.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$87.27.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

BNS stock opened at C$74.98 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$71.21 and a 1 year high of C$95.00. The firm has a market cap of C$89.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$77.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$83.87.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.6099992 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

