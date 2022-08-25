Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,918 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Aviat Networks were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVNW. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,090,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,604,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 197,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after buying an additional 17,763 shares during the period. 57.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Aviat Networks

In other news, CEO Pete A. Smith sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $49,064.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

AVNW stock opened at $32.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.96. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.88 and a twelve month high of $40.43. The firm has a market cap of $365.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.79.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

AVNW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

