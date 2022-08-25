Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $181,000 Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,354 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in FOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of FOX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 26.0% in the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 26,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 834,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $1,946,000. 23.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of FOX to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $32.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.96. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.96 and a 12 month high of $40.91.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.75%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

