Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $196,000 Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 118.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 110,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of UAA stock opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $27.28.

Insider Activity at Under Armour

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Under Armour news, Director David W. Gibbs acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Under Armour from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush cut their price target on Under Armour to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Under Armour from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.54.

Under Armour Profile

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.