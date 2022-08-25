Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rimini Street were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMNI. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rimini Street during the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rimini Street by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 185,748 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its position in shares of Rimini Street by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 27,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its position in shares of Rimini Street by 477.1% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Rimini Street by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 73,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 14,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Rimini Street news, COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $156,867.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,817.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $156,867.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,817.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 5,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $30,537.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,589 shares in the company, valued at $423,193.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,546 shares of company stock worth $384,333. 44.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ RMNI opened at $5.25 on Thursday. Rimini Street, Inc. has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $11.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $459.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Rimini Street to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

