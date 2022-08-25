Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,661,431 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 96,638 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.6% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,060,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $24,401,940,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $11,872,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,476,729 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,868,814,000 after buying an additional 3,207,415 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT opened at $275.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $268.65 and a 200 day moving average of $278.56. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

