Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 2,776 Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) by 89.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,887 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Waterstone Financial were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,567 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,529 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waterstone Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $17.54 on Thursday. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.07.

Waterstone Financial Dividend Announcement

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $45.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

