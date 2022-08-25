Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) by 80.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 276,751 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NN were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NN by 1,435.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NN by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 4,074,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,704,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NN during the fourth quarter valued at $1,235,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NN during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in NN by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 151,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 22,619 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NN alerts:

NN Price Performance

NASDAQ NNBR opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2.74. NN, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13.

Insider Activity at NN

About NN

In related news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,542,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,810,000.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 93,989 shares of company stock worth $219,105. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for general industrial and automotive end markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.