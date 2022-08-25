Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 24,209 Shares of Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,209 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Rithm Capital by 7.0% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,012,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,121,000 after acquiring an additional 66,560 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 7.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 364,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 24,548 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital during the first quarter worth $205,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 23.5% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 83,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 15,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 2.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 435,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,782,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on RITM shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Rithm Capital to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

RITM opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Rithm Capital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corporation will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.13%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 50.25%.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.