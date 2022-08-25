Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 7,918 Shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,918 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Aviat Networks were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVNW. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Aviat Networks by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Aviat Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Aviat Networks by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. 57.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVNW opened at $32.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.96. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.88 and a 1 year high of $40.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.79.

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pete A. Smith sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $49,064.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVNW shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

