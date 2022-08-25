Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000.

Verra Mobility Price Performance

Verra Mobility stock opened at $16.44 on Thursday. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average is $15.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verra Mobility Company Profile

VRRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Verra Mobility from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Verra Mobility from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

