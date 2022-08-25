RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.05

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €39.05 ($39.85) and traded as high as €43.39 ($44.28). RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €43.07 ($43.95), with a volume of 1,389,215 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €38.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of €39.05.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

