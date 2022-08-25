Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Performance

NYSE:SFE opened at $3.96 on Thursday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.53.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Safeguard Scientifics

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 26,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $96,449.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 644,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,371,782.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 26,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $96,449.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 644,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,371,782.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 29,001 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $122,384.22. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 618,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,167.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFE. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 746,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 45,644 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Safeguard Scientifics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,306,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 261.0% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Safeguard Scientifics during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,092,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 82,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.