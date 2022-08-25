Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Stock Performance
NYSE:SFE opened at $3.96 on Thursday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.53.
Insider Buying and Selling at Safeguard Scientifics
In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 26,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $96,449.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 644,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,371,782.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 29,001 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $122,384.22. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 618,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,612,167.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company's stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics
Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Safeguard Scientifics (SFE)
