Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the bank's stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SAL opened at $24.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.14.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Salisbury Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 700 shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $36,484.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAL. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 192,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 76,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 41,754 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 23.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

