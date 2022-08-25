Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $243.17.

A number of research firms recently commented on SDVKY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 230 to SEK 215 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 230 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Societe Generale cut shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 251 to SEK 235 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 230 to SEK 200 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

Sandvik AB (publ) Stock Down 0.2 %

SDVKY stock opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Sandvik AB has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $29.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandvik AB (publ)

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,565,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.