Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,835 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $4,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5,790.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Price Performance

SASR stock opened at $39.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.84 and a fifty-two week high of $52.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 36.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.19%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

