Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,427 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3,707.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,905,000 after buying an additional 504,374 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,383,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,499,000 after buying an additional 236,765 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $4,638,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 54,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 49,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

SASR stock opened at $39.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.01. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.84 and a 12-month high of $52.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.12.

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 36.97% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.19%.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

