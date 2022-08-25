SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.85.

SAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Oddo Bhf dropped their price target on SAP from €104.00 ($106.12) to €93.00 ($94.90) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on SAP from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on SAP to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $87.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.52. SAP has a 12 month low of $83.50 and a 12 month high of $151.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAP

SAP Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAP. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 8,972.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 650.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SAP by 108.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 77.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

