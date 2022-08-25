SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.85.
SAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Oddo Bhf dropped their price target on SAP from €104.00 ($106.12) to €93.00 ($94.90) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on SAP from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on SAP to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.
SAP Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $87.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.52. SAP has a 12 month low of $83.50 and a 12 month high of $151.48.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAP
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SAP (SAP)
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.