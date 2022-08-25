SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBFG opened at $17.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.30. SB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $14.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SB Financial Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in SB Financial Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SB Financial Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in SB Financial Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

