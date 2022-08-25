Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 52,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $488,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.95 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $51.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.44.

